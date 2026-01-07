Expert weighs in after 'fake orders' placed on Meghan's brand website

Claims circulating on social media about unsold stock at Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever are drawing attention online.

Posts on social media allege that users placed so-called “fake orders” to estimate remaining inventory by testing cart limits on the company’s website.

The figures, which cannot be independently verified, suggest large quantities of items such as fruit spreads, teas, candles and wine remain available.

Retail experts note that online cart limits do not reliably indicate true inventory levels and may reflect backend controls or staggered release strategies.

Meghan Markle, a former US actress, is married to Britain's Prince Harry. The couple moved to the US after stepping down as working members of the royal family.

They are currently based in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.