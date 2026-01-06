King Charles estate announces reopening date
Balmoral Castle has been closed for public
By The News Digital
January 06, 2026
Royal Family's Balmoral Castle on Monday issued an update after a two-day closure.
A statement issued on the estate's social media accounts said, "The grounds, gift shop, and restaurant at Balmoral Castle are now closed to the public and will reopen on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.
From then on, we’ll be open Wednesday–Sunday, 10:00–16:00, until Sunday, 22 March."
The statement added, "As the snow continues to fall here at Balmoral, we hope you’re all keeping warm and staying safe."
Meanwhile, King Charles is staying at Norfolk amid extreme winter weather in Scotland.
The king's Sandringham estate was also closed on Monday due to weather.
