Prince William's circle shaken by 'foul play' claims from dead friend's mom

The mother of Prince William’s friend is calling for a full police investigation after her son died from what was initially believed to be a freak accident.

53-year-old business tycoon Sunjay Kapur reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack after swallowing a bee during a polo match at the Duke's Ground of the Old Guards Polo Club in Surrey on June 12.

But his mother, Rani Kapur, suspects there may be more to the story. In a new letter to UK authorities, Rani claims to have uncovered disturbing evidence that suggests her son’s death may not have been natural.

“Since the date of his death, I have come into possession of records and have come across facts which point to prima facie forged legal and financial documents, dubious asset transfers and suspicious legal filings,” she wrote, per Express.

She’s now urging the police to open a criminal investigation and involve agencies in India and the US to help trace what she describes as a “coordinated transnational conspiracy.”

“There are also compelling reasons to believe that his death may have been facilitated or orchestrated,” Rani continued, alleging “coercion or collusion” by individuals who stood to gain financially.

Sunjay, a US citizen of Indian origin, was the chairman of car parts giant Sona Comstar and had business ties in several countries. He was also a well-known face on the elite polo circuit and had played some games with the Prince of Wales.

His death was initially believed to be caused by anaphylactic shock due to a bee sting.