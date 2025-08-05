Royal approved brunch spots where princesses love to dine

Royal approved London eateries revealed.

Princess Kate might live behind palace walls, but when it comes to dining out, she’s no stranger to London’s vibrant restaurant scene.

One of her go-to favourite is Chelsea’s ever-stylish Bluebird restaurant. Nestled on the iconic King’s Road, Bluebird is a magnet for celebrities like Eddie Redmayne and Cara Delevingne and the Princess of Wales fits right in.

She’s been spotted there on several occasions, enjoying al fresco lunches with her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa, as well as romantic date nights with Prince William.

While her favourite dishes remain under wraps, Bluebird’s brunch menu offers a spread worthy of royal tastebuds from Truffled Croque Monsieur to French Toast Peach Melba and Eggs Royale.

Another must-mention is The Goring, the luxury hotel with a rich royal connection. Long favoured by high society, it holds particular significance for Kate. It’s where she spent her final night before marrying Prince William in 2011.

Known for its five star service and timeless British charm, it remains a top pick for royals looking to dine or unwind in elegance.

And she's not alone in her love for the capital’s culinary gems. She follows in the footsteps of Princess Diana, who frequented Launceston Place, Da Mario, L’Escargot, and the Bombay Brasserie.

Meanwhile, modern royals like the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie also have their loving haunts across the city.

Despite her busy schedule, Beatrice still knows the value of a good meal out. She’s previously been spotted at the ultra chic seafood restaurant Scott’s in Mayfair, where she enjoyed oysters and caviar with friends.

Like Meghan Markle, Beatrice is also a fan of the ever-popular Chiltern Firehouse, the trendy hotspot where she hosted her engagement party.

And when she’s in the mood for something more vibrant, she’s been seen dining at Mexican restaurant Ixchel alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie, and cousin Zara Tindall.