Princess Anne's emotional encounter with real hero

Prince Anne got emotional as she met a teenager who saved his mother's life twice in one year.

Dylan Murphy's heroism caught royal attention when he attended a Young Achievers' reception with Princess Anne last year, where the Princess Royal personally commended his actions.

The teenager earned this rare distinction after performing CPR during one emergency and recognising symptoms of severe anaphylactic shock in another.

On both occasions, the teenager saved Trudi Murphy's life. The remarkable double rescue occurred within a single year.

The 16-year-old's achievement marks a historic milestone as he becomes the first St John Ambulance Cadet in England and just the thirteenth cadet across all services to receive this honour, which recognises exceptional bravery and service.

Lord Lingfield presented the prestigious award during a ceremony at Mansion House in London, acknowledging the teenager's exceptional quick thinking and medical intervention skills.

Despite living with mastocytosis, a rare medical condition, Dylan continues his education at home whilst actively participating as a St John Ambulance Cadet.

Reflecting on the extraordinary events, Trudi expressed her gratitude.

She said: "After twice saving my life in only a short period of time, Dylan truly deserves this medal for his quick thinking and his first aid skills. I'm one proud mum. My son is my hero."

The young lifesaver remained humble about his achievements, saying: "Receiving the Order of Mercy Medal was an unforgettable experience and I feel very grateful. I never imagined something like this would happen. I just did what I was trained to do—and what any son would do. I'm proud to be part of St John Ambulance and grateful for everything I've learned."