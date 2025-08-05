Sarah Ferguson receives bombshell news about Prince Andrew's 'affair'

Sarah Ferguson, who still shares a luxury royal residence with her ex-husband Prince Andrew even 19 years after their shocking divorce, has faced another challenging situation.

The Duchess of York, whose' support to Andrew continues even after all his alleged missteps, has received a shocking news about the Duke's affair with a surprising personality.

A new biography made a bombshell claims that King Charles III's younger brother had an "affair" with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew described himself as a friend of Maxwell and her as Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend when he gave a disastrous interview to the BBC in 2019.

The interview led to him having to step back from public life and face widespread ridicule on social media.

However, a new book about the Duke called "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," by Andrew Lownie reveals a more complicated story about the disgraced royal.

Lownie writes: "Andrew and Ghislaine were good friends, and over the years had been occasional lovers, and through her, the prince had come into the ambit of her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein."

Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein has hung over him for years.

Maxwell was jailed for 20 years in 2022 for sex trafficking over her role in assisting Epstein. She was given conditional immunity and newly interviewed by the DOJ in 2025 as part of the Trump administration review.

Lownie writes that Andrew had been "rudderless" in 2001, the year he left the Royal Navy, having lived his entire life in heavily structured institutions.

Maxwell then helped him reinvent himself, including his wardrobe, and ran his social calendar at the same time, while also using him to secure lucrative business deals, the book says.

It adds that Andrew "appeared to be rediscovering his youth, hooked by the wealth and reach of new friends."

A friend, quoted in the book, says: "'He's spiralling out of control, he's even started dressing like a 25-year-old in jeans and blazer.'"

"This lifestyle could be traced back to his closer relationship with Ghislaine," Lownie writes.

"She introduced him to many of the women with whom he had brief flings, but she also drew him further into Epstein's net."

Previously Fergusosn said about the Duke of York: “He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind.”

Andrew and Ferguson share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and after their 1996 divorce have remained close friends, even live together at royal residence.

The Duchess, 65, did not leave Andrew, 65, amid scandals, allegations of sexual assault. Her husband's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and, most recently, his alleged connection with an "spy" does not matter to the Duchess.