Prince William removes Harry from secret royal list ahead of key event

Prince William marked a major personal win against his estranged brother, Prince Harry, ahead of a delightful royal event.

For the unversed, Princess Anne's son Peter Philips announced his engagement to girlfriend Harriet Sperling on 1 August with an official statement.

"Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."

It was shared that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine, alongside the other royals, have been informed of the announcement.

Notably, no date has been officially set for the wedding yet. But the speculations on the possible guest list have been circulating, with many anticipating Harry and William's rare reunion.

However, it has been said that there are quite rare chances that an invitation will be extended to the Sussexes despite the beginning of peace talks.

Hello! Magazine's royal commentator Danielle Stacey recently unveiled a close bond Peter and William share, which hinted that the Princess Royal's son might remove the former working royal from the guest list.

She said, "Peter has been viewed as a supportive older brother figure to Prince William, and the pair have held a close relationship since childhood."

It is pertinent to note that time will tell who will join Peter Philips and Harriet Sperling on their big day.