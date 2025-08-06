Meghan Markle drops exciting new As Ever product a day after her birthday

Meghan Markle popped open a brand new As Ever wine bottle in a double celebration.

On Tuesday, August 5, the Duchess of Sussex marked the launch of her newest As Ever product: the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé. The drop comes one day after her 44th birthday, with celebrations clearly still in full swing.

As Ever’s newsletter announced the release with a warm toast to the brand’s latest vintage: "It's here — our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé."

Meghan also joined the fanfare herself. Over on Instagram, her personal account featured a short clip of her opening a bottle using an As Ever branded wine opener.

"Here we go..." she said as the cork popped.

Meanwhile, the official As Ever page shared a promotional shot of the rosé with the caption, "C’est l’heure. Enjoy your last sips of summer with the newest vintage of our beloved Napa Valley Rosé."

The wine is available now on Wine.AsEver.com, priced at $30 per bottle and sold in sets of three ($90), half-cases ($159), and full cases ($300).