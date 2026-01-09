Prince William, Kate Middleton will inherit throne 'sooner rather than later' amid King Charles health concerns

Kate Middleton and Prince William, have remained united

Prince William and Kate Middleton will inherit the throne ‘sooner rather than later’ as King Charles continues to battle cancer.

Speaking to the Heat World, the royal insiders have claimed the day is ‘looming.’

The royal source claims, “It’s not something William and Kate like to think about, but Charles is aging and with his health issues, everyone is hyper-aware that they will inherit the throne sooner rather than later.”

The close confidant continued, “There’s no denying that the day is looming, but both William and Kate are hoping to have a good amount of time before they have to step up.”

Kate and William have slowly been taking on more responsibilities – even when the late Queen was alive, the source said and added “so they have a very real idea of what’s coming, but once they do become King and Queen, the workload and time required will quadruple.”

The future king and queen are “resigned to that being the reality, especially during the handover, so the Prince and Princess want to make the most of this “before” time and put themselves first.”

About Kate and William’s relationship, the insider said, “Charles being ill at the same time as Kate, and all the extra responsibility that landed on William’s shoulders, was really tough.”

Amid all the trouble, the Prince and Princess of Wales fitted in a move to their new ‘forever home’, Forest Lodge in Windsor, and throughout all of this, Kate and William, have remained united.