King Charles, Prince Harry 'extremely unlikely' to meet during Duke's upcoming trip to Britain

Charles is in complete control, if he wanted a father-son reunion, it would happen

King Charles and Prince Harry are not expected to meet during the Duke’s upcoming trip to UK later this month.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his substack titled “Why Prince Harry Will Not See King Charles During UK Visit.”

Rob Shuter, citing the sources, said that a meeting during Harry’s upcoming UK trip later this month is “extremely unlikely”.

Prince Harry is coming primarily for his ongoing court battle against Associated Newspapers Limited, and insiders confirm he still doesn’t have “firm trial dates locked in.”

The source tells the royal expert, “Charles is in complete control. If he wanted a father-son reunion, it would happen. There’s just no desire on either side right now.”

Another close confidant said, “Harry’s schedule is tight, but that’s not the real issue — it’s mutual choice. A sit-down isn’t in the cards.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father last saw King Charles for “private tea” in September 2025, an hour-long meet-up where he showed photos his children to the monarch.

Prince Harry wants his kids to connect with their heritage,” the insider said and adds “but right now, it’s strictly transactional — court, lawyers, nothing else.”

Reflecting on Prince Harry’s security measures in UK, Rob said even though the duke has regained eligibility for official police protection in the UK, insiders stress that security is the only thing that’s eased — “not the tension.”