King Charles receives urgent plea to stop eviction amid Prince Andrew news

King Charles is urged to take action over a case of eviction just days after Prince Andrew reappeared in headlines for his past scandals and controversies.

The monarch received an urgent letter of appeal as Britain’s last remaining St John Ambulance marching band is facing eviction.

Charles, who has been a royal patron of the charity St John Ambulance, is currently at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for his annual summer break.

The musicians had been living in their current property in Halfway, on the Isle of Sheppey, for 50 years, but now it is being put up for sale after a “thorough review of the condition, running costs, maintenance requirements, and location of the building, confirming it was no longer suitable for our service needs”, via BBC.

Bandmaster Dean Faulkner said that the band has “nothing to lose” by sending him the letter.

“It is appalling they want to sell the premises, considering that we have been part of this community for many years,” he said.

He said the band had also submitted an application to Swale Borough Council proposing to buy the building as a community asset. “We are so grateful for the community's support in our fight to save the premises,” he added.

The report comes as there is a renewed interest in Prince Andrew’s stay in Royal Lodge following the shocking revelations made in historian Andrew Lownie’s new book about the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Apart from his perverse conversations with Trump and the surprising remarks Epstein made about the disgraced royal’s bedroom antics, the book also claimed that Prince William is actively working to evict his uncle from the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge.