Princess Anne gives ultimatum to King Charles amid Andrew revelation

Princess Anne gives ultimatum to King Charles after Andrew revelation

Princess Anne, who is set to celebrate her milestone birthday in August, made her feelings clear about her future as a working member of the royal family.

The Princess Royal has seemingly given an ultimatum to his brother, King Charles, to utilise her availability as an active working royal before her decision to finally step back.

The hardest-working member of the firm, who will be turning 75 on August 15, has unveiled her plans for the upcoming years of her life.

As per Gloucestershire Live, royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah claimed, "I was told that she’s told her team, 'I'm going to start winding down a little bit at 80 in five years, and then I want to step back completely at 90.'"

She believes that King Charles has a few more years left to assign crucial tasks to his dedicated sister.

Anne's alleged decision to retire from royal life at 90 is quite similar to that of her late father, Prince Philip.

In Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, the royal commentator said, "I thought the timeline was interesting – that she's looking at her father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who stepped back from public life completely at 96."

It is pertinent to note that the comments about Princess Anne's royal future came amid the drama surrounding Prince Andrew, who once again made it to the negative headlines.

For the unversed, the Duke of York once again became a part of controversy after shocking revelations made in author Andrew Lownie's upcoming bombshell book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

From Jeffrey Epstein to the Chinese spy scandal, Sarah Ferguson's former husband portrayed the royals in a negative light, leaving the monarch extremely upset.