‘The Penguin’ gets first hand update about second season from Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell bags first-ever Emmy nomination for HBO series

Colin Farrell has finally addressed the chances of The Penguin season 2.

Yesterday, the 49-year-old actor unlocked a major achievement in his career as he gets his first-ever Emmy nomination for the HBO backed limited series.

Created by Matt Reeves, the crime drama became a hit with its first season. After the wrap of season one, fans went crazy and started hoping to get another part.

The makers have not yet confirmed anything. And now, Farrell has also made a statement about the show.

According to the Irish actor, there is nothing in works for now and he has absolutely no idea if the creators will come up with another season.

In conversation with Variety, the In Bruges actor stated, “There’s literally not. If there was, and I was told to lie to you, I’d probably have to lie to you.”

“But genuinely, no. Because the show went well, of course, there’s been rumblings about, “Would we do a second season? What would that look like?” There is absolutely nothing in process.”

The popular TV series earned Colin multiple awards like the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

It is confirmed that he will be reprising his famous antagonist role in the upcoming Batman sequel.