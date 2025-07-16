‘The Penguin’ gets first hand update about second season from Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell bags first-ever Emmy nomination for HBO series
Colin Farrell has finally addressed the chances of The Penguin season 2.
Yesterday, the 49-year-old actor unlocked a major achievement in his career as he gets his first-ever Emmy nomination for the HBO backed limited series.
Created by Matt Reeves, the crime drama became a hit with its first season. After the wrap of season one, fans went crazy and started hoping to get another part.
The makers have not yet confirmed anything. And now, Farrell has also made a statement about the show.
According to the Irish actor, there is nothing in works for now and he has absolutely no idea if the creators will come up with another season.
In conversation with Variety, the In Bruges actor stated, “There’s literally not. If there was, and I was told to lie to you, I’d probably have to lie to you.”
“But genuinely, no. Because the show went well, of course, there’s been rumblings about, “Would we do a second season? What would that look like?” There is absolutely nothing in process.”
The popular TV series earned Colin multiple awards like the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.
It is confirmed that he will be reprising his famous antagonist role in the upcoming Batman sequel.
Christina Hendricks opens up about the changes she experienced since 'Mad Men' show
'The White Lotus' star Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates series’ success despite personal setback
David Corenswet steps into iconic actor Henry Cavill's shoes in new DC movie 'Superman'
Emmys nominees 2025 sparks outrage over shocking omissions of popular shows
David Corenswet spills some fun behind-the-scenes secrets from James Gunn's 'Superman' set
American actress opens up about her health struggle following her diagnosis in 2014