Anne Hathaway's first glimpse with love interest in 'Devil Wears Prada 2' unveiled

Anne Hathaway shoots first scene with on-screen partner Patrick Brammall

Anne Hathaway has been filming The Devil Wear Prada 2 in full swing.

Ever since, the 42-year-old kickstarted the shoot for the much-anticipated film, internet has been going crazy as the glimpses are being shared by the onlookers time to time.

Her outfit and looks are creating a buzz online with fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming film.

Directed by David Frankel, the new comedy drama is going to be a sequel of Hathaway’s 2006 classic movie of the same name.

The new film reunites the Dark Knight Rises actress with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanely Tucci.

However, her love interest in the film has been replaced as Patrick Brammall will now be playing the titular role, previously portrayed by Adrian Grenier.

Earlier today, the first glimpse of Anna and Patrick surfaced from the sets of the new movie.

The two can be seen cozying up in a light-hearted date night scene while strolling down the streets of Brooklyn in their first scene together.

The Princess Diaries famed star wore a blue sleeveless shimmery dress with subtle make up and matching heels.

The Devil Wears Prade 2 is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.