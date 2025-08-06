'Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola hospitalised after health scare

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has been hospitalised during a work trip to Italy.

The Godfather director reportedly went to the medical facility on Tuesday, August 5, for a pre-scheduled heart surgery but the medical professional encountered an unexpected condition.

Coppola, 85, has allegedly suffered from a mild cardiac arrhythmia and was put under observation after experiencing an irregular heartbeat, the Mirror reported.

According to ANSA, the Apocalypse maker is admitted to the cardiology ward at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome during his work trip.

The Oscar-winning director suffered from the above mentioned medical condition weeks after he had attended the Magna Grecia Festival in Calabria in mid-July for a screening of his 2024 sci-fi drama film, Megalopolis.

As of now his reps and the university hospital remain strictly confidential regarding the patient's health and any surgical treatments planned.

Ahead of arriving in Italy, the Conversation producer was at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on August 1 for another screening of Megalopolis.

Additionally, the Italian-American director and screenwriter spent part of the summer in the Peninsula, partly because he was scouting locations for his new film, which is slated to shoot this fall.