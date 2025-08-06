Matt Smith gets second chance at 'Star Wars' stardom

Matt Smith, known for his roles in Doctor Who and House of the Dragon, has been cast as the villain in Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars film, Starfighter.

The movie, set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, will star Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth, with Smith's character playing a key role in the story.

This isn't Smith's first brush with the Star Wars franchise. In 2018, he was reportedly set to join the cast of The Rise of Skywalker, but the role ultimately didn't materialise.

Smith reflected on the experience, saying, "We were close to me being in it, but then it just never quite happened. I think the thing they were thinking of before, eventually, the part became obsolete and they didn’t need it. And so I never got to be in Star Wars."

Star Wars: Starfighter is a standalone adventure with all-new characters, set in a period of time that hasn't been explored yet on screen.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy from a script by Jonathan Tropper and is scheduled for release on May 28, 2027. Production is expected to begin this fall, with Smith joining a cast that includes Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth.

Smith described the potential role in The Rise of Skywalker as "a pretty groovy thing" and "a big story detail, a transformative Star Wars story detail, and it never got quite over the line."

While he didn't confirm the specifics of the role, it's clear that he was excited about the opportunity.