'Stranger Things' creator gives exciting update about season 5

'Stranger Things' season 5 to release in two volumes later this year

Stranger Things fans have been left with great excitement as the series creator has teased the upcoming season of the hit show.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the horror supernatural series is coming to an end with the fifth and finale season.

Ross has teased that the first two episodes of the show had been completed, leaving fans astounded with the exciting revelation.

Taking it to his Instagram, the series creator shared photos from the studio, where he concluded work on the first two chapters of the new season.

In the caption, he mentioned, “Chapters One and Two: locked, mixed, scored, colored, DONE.”

Chapter One, which has been named as The Crawl, is one of the makers’ “favourite and most eventful first episode since season 1.”

Meanwhile, Ross shared a photo of the screen showcasing names of the episodes. He only revealed the first half of the name of Chapter two and left the second half for the fans to guess.

He wrote, “The Vanishing of…” (yeah yeah you think you know who blah blah) has by far the craziest cold open we’ve ever done. One of the sequences we’re most proud of this season.”

The maker further opened that he would reveal the runtimes as well but on some other date.

Stranger Things season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix in two volumes with first one slated to release on November 26 and the second to stream on Christmas.

The finale episode will be dropped on New Year’s Eve.