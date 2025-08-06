Lindsay Lohan, Tyra Banks reunite this week after ‘Freakier Friday’ premiere

Lindsay Lohan reunites with 'Life-Size' co-star at 'Freakier Friday' premiere

Lindsay Lohan recently reunited with her former co-star Tyra Banks at the premiere of Freakier Friday.

The Life-Size duo, who garnered recognition for their roles as Eve Doll and Casey Stuart in the 2000 family-comedy, sparked online buzz with their red carpet meet-up.

On Tuesday, August 5, the co-stars posed together for the cameras on the red carpet.

This comes after Banks, 51, teased a third Life-Size sequel in 2024, following her return in the 2018 installment, Life Size 2.

In an exclusive appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2024, Banks said, “I feel like we should do one. And I feel like I’ve been really looking at Lindsay [Lohan] and I feel like, what if she was a doll? What if she, in some kind of way, magically turned into a doll? And then my Eve character had to teach her how to be a doll. I feel like that could be very interesting.”

Meanwhile, Lohan, 39, is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Freakier Friday.

The Mean Girls star is set to reprise her role as Anna Coleman in the sequel to the 2003 hit.

Freakier Friday, directed by Nisha Ganatra, is slated for release on Friday, August 8.