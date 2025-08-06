Josh Brolin, Julia Garner can't stop raving about each other

The stars of the upcoming horror thriller Weapons, Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, have revealed that they instantly clicked when they met on set.

Despite playing characters who clash on screen, the actors formed a strong bond off-camera, describing their experience working together as "amazing" and "truly remarkable".

Director Zach Cregger praised both actors for their exceptional talents, highlighting their versatility in handling dramatic and comedic roles.

"The reason I love them both is that they are dramatic actors who are incredible at comedy so they can live in the same kind of tone," he said. Cregger also noted that the horror genre often struggles to attract top talent, but he feels fortunate to have Brolin and Garner on board.

Weapons tells the story of a mysterious disappearance of 17 children from the same class, all of whom vanish at exactly 2:17 a.m. Garner plays Justine Gandy, a teacher who awakens to find her students gone, while Brolin plays Archer Graff, a grieving father suspicious of Gandy's involvement.

The film features an all-star cast, including Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Brolin and Garner couldn't stop raving about each other, with Brolin saying, "We just hit it off immediately. Like immediate cellular, sibling shit."

Garner echoed this sentiment, stating, "Working with this guy was amazing... He's one of my favorite actors and he's just the best." The chemistry between the leads is palpable, and their praise for each other adds to the excitement surrounding the film.

Weapons is set to hit theaters on August 8, 2025, and has already generated buzz with its 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans can expect a thrilling ride with intense exchanges and unexpected twists.