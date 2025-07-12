Johnny Depp makes subtle statement about 'intense media scrutiny' in Hollywood

Johnny Depp to return to big screen with film, 'Day Drinker'

Johnny Depp suffered a major setback in his career due to his defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The legal trial not only tarnished his reputation but also made him lose his renowned film franchises including Pirates of the Caribbean and Alice in Wonderland.

With the ongoing case, Depp closely understood the reality of Hollywood.

The 62-year-old realized that there is an intense media scrutiny existing in showbiz because all those who once put him at the top of the box office effectively froze him instantly.

According to Johnny, media scrutiny “can be very limiting, especially creatively.”

He stated, “I’m not going to go in and do a tap dance for anybody.”

While sharing about his experience of working in film industry for decade, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star reflected that he knew that studio executives often used to get nervous with the direction he was taking a character into, but he was okay with it.

Depp said at the Red Sea International Film Festival, “When I saw fear in them, especially about what I was doing, it fuelled me.”

“If they weren’t worried, then I’d feel I wasn’t doing my job enough.”

The Tourist actor is all set to mark his return to the big screen again after all the crisis happened in his life a few years ago.