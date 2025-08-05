Lindsay Lohan jets into Sydney after ditching LA for NYC life

Lindsay Lohan to attend Australian premiere of 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan was recently spotted at Sydney International Airport with her family ahead of the premiere of her new film, Freakier Friday.

The 39-year-old actress, known for her portrayal of Anna Coleman in the 2003 film Freaky Friday, opted for a casual Miu Miu bodycon dress.

In the viral image, the Mean Girls star layered her $2,280 AUD outfit with a $3,350 AUD Miu Miu denim jacket.

She completed her laid-back outfit with Miu Miu Gymnasium pumps and two designer bags – a Miu Miu Wander purse and a Hermes Birkin Bag.

The Parent Trap actress topped off her airport attire with dark sunglasses and her signature long locks.

Lohan was accompanied by her husband, Bader Shammas, and their two-year-old son, Luai.

This comes on the heels of the Rumors singer choosing to live in Dubai over Los Angeles to protect her son Luai from paparazzi and the spotlight.

For the unversed, the Back To Me hitmaker will be attending the Australian premiere of Freakier Friday alongside her co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis

Freakier Friday, directed by Nisha Ganatra, is slated for release on Friday, August 8.