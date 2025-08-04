Chris Pratt unveils ONE simple rule on parenting

'Garfield' actor reveals the difference between his and wife Katherine's approach on parenting

Chris Pratt has shared his approach towards parenting.

The Jurassic World star shares two daughters named Lyla, 4 and Elosie, 3 with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. He also has a son named Jack, 12, with former partner Anna Faris.

While talking about his parenting style, Pratt revealed that he has a "sensitive" approach.

“My style is very heavily influenced by how I was raised. I was a very sensitive kid, but my dad was very tough and very strict. So, I tend to be a little more mindful of the sensitivity in kids. So, I’m not as tough and I’m not as strict”, he said on Today.

The 46-year-old American actor said he tends to follow one rule when it comes to raising children and that is “being present” with them always.

“I think as long as you’re present, you kinda can’t go wrong,” he added.

Chris went on to say, “You’re gonna mess up. You’re not gonna get it right, but you were there, and I think that ends up being important to adults when they grow up and they look back on their childhood, is, ‘Hey, my dad was there, and that’s a good thing.’”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor revealed that his wife Katherine has a different approach. She is more of the “rule enforcer”.