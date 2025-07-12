Dean Cain calls out James Gunn for calling Superman ‘Immigrant’

Dean Cain on James Gunn's Superman

Dean Cain, who famously played Superman in the '90s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, recently voiced concerns about how Hollywood is handling the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot.

In an interview with TMZ, Cain shared his worries about the character becoming what he described as “too woke,” especially following Gunn’s remarks about Superman being an immigrant and representing “the story of America.”

Cain questioned the direction of the film, asking, “How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?”

He also drew a broader comparison to other classic stories being reimagined, saying, “How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times?”

One change Cain pointed out was the shift from Superman’s classic motto, “truth, justice, and the American way,” to the more modern “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.”

In his view, altering what long-time fans hold dear isn’t the best approach.

“Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character, go ahead and do that,” he said.

While acknowledging that Superman has always stood for values that align with the American immigrant spirit, Cain emphasized the need for boundaries.

“The ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly,” he said.

“But there are rules… You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America because I want it to be more like Somalia.’”

Cain believes that Gunn’s framing of Superman as a symbol of immigration might not sit well with everyone.

“I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie,” he said.

Despite his criticism, Cain added, “I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

The backlash over Gunn’s comments has sparked wider reactions from conservative circles.

Fox News host Jesse Watters mockingly dubbed the movie “SuperWoke,” joking, “You know what it says on his cape? MS-13.” Others have also pledged to skip the film, claiming it steers too far from traditional portrayals of the superhero.

At the Los Angeles premiere, Gunn kept his focus on the heart of the story, brushing aside the criticism.

“I don’t have anything to say to anybody” spreading negativity, he told Variety. “I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role, opens in theaters July 11.