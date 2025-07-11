Prince Harry extends subtle Invictus invite to King Charles: 'Join us'

Prince Harry issued an exciting update about the Invictus Games Birmingham on social media amid the growing buzz around the much-awaited reunion between the Duke and his father, King Charles.

The former working royal's team shared on the official Instagram page of Invictus Games that two years ago, the sporting event, which is set to take place in Birmingham in 2027.

The fresh statement by Harry's spokesperson reads, "The Invictus Games are returning to the UK for the first time since the inaugural event of London 2014."

"We know that the vibrant city of Birmingham will warmly welcome the Invictus Games community and support the recovery and rehabilitation of thousands of competitors and their friends and family."

At the end of the message, Harry and his team members extended an invitation, stating that "Join us on the road to #ig27!"

It has been said that the Duke of Sussex has also subtly invited his family with a new post on a public platform.

Notably, Helen Helliwell, the CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, also raised fans' expectations with her new comments about the expected joint appearance of Harry and King Charles.

She told People, "We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games."

"We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come," Helen added.