Taylor Swift reveals surprising details about iconic Prince William meeting

Taylor Swift shared some never-before-revealed insight from meeting with her royal friend and introducing her boyfriend Travis Kelce… and another member of the family.

Royal fans and Swifties collectively rejoiced last year when Prince William, along with his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the singer’s Eras Tour show in London.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared an update on their page as they thanked the Grammy-winning singer for a “great evening”. In the photo, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was seen snapping a selfie with royalties. George and Charlotte seemed quite excited and starstruck to meet their favourite musician.

Followed by that, Taylor herself posted a photo, which featured Travis as well. However, fans were unaware that Travis’s brother, Jason, also met with the future King of England.

“Wasn’t this the week I got to watch Jason meet the royal family?” Taylor asked during the highly anticipated New Heights podcast episode aired on Wednesday.

Travis recalled Jason was holding his beer and had an internal discussion about what he was going to do with it.

“I watched him have this moment with his beer where he was like, ‘But I want to take it, but I know that I probably should not take it,’” the singer chimed in, miming Jason holding up his drink. “I watched this happen, and it kind of was the most amazing…”

She continued, “Like if I don’t have my beer, what do I do with my hand now?”

Jason shared he was wondering if it was “disrespectful” to carry his drink while meeting royalty.

“Yeah, or is it authentic by having the beer? I would normally have the beer, wouldn’t they want me to be myself? I’m watching you say that in your head,” Swift laughed.