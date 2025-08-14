Royal historian reveals Kate Middleton's way of treating Prince George

Prince George's parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, are taking distinct approaches to preparing their 12-year-old son for his future role as King.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig as per US Weekly, Kate's focus is on treating George like a normal child, rather than a future monarch. "She will never have a constitutional role, except as regent in a worst-case scenario, if George becomes king before age 18," Koenig explained.

"She is there to be the loving, supportive mum in everything George does, because he is her son first and foremost."

While Prince William and King Charles focus on teaching George "the knowledge and practice of their roles," Kate is using her own experience to guide him through the challenges of royal life.

Koenig noted that Kate's 10-year courtship with William before their engagement gave her valuable time to learn about her future role in the royal family. "She and William dated for nearly 10 years before their engagement was announced, which allowed her the time and space to learn about her future life as a member of the Royal Family," Koenig said.

Despite Kate's focus on normalcy, George's upbringing has always been influenced by his eventual responsibilities. Koenig pointed out that the young prince's readiness is already evident, citing his participation in King Charles's Coronation ceremony as one of his father's train bearers.

"George is the first member of the Royal Family to have such a role in the service," Koenig said. "If the young prince was nervous, he didn’t show it."

Prince George's daily routine and schooling are subtly influenced by lessons that will help him understand public duties and royal protocol, without overwhelming him with the weight of the crown.

Kate likely ensures that George still enjoys ordinary childhood experiences, from family outings to quiet evenings at home, grounding him in a sense of normalcy.