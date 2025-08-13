Duchess Sophie's Canada visit marks huge honour in light of Queen's legacy

Duchess of Edinburgh's upcoming visit to Canada will carry a special significance, echoing a tradition once marked by the late Queen Elizabeth.
Buckingham Palace has just confirmed that the Duchess Sophie will visit Canada in September.
This announcement comes after the 'secret weapon' to King Charles spent the summer with the Royal Family in Balmoral.
Sophie, 60, is scheduled to visit to Alberta on September 4, where she will attend engagements, including a stop at Spruce Meadows.
Interestingly, the Duchess serves as the patron of Spruce Meadows.
President and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott said at the time: 'My family and I, together with all the people who make up Spruce Meadows, are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness has taken on Spruce Meadows as a Royal Patronage.
'The Duchess of Edinburgh is a wonderful example of grace, leadership, and education, and dedication-and is someone for whom I have great personal admiration.'
The Royal patronage is a true gift, as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary and look ahead to a meaningful future, continuing our expansion into a full-scale Sports and Entertainment District for all to enjoy.'
For context, Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, previously visited the venue in 2006.
The Duchess has held several equestrian roles, including Royal Vice President of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and President of the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials.
Notably, the late Queen Elizabeth also visited Spruce Meadows in 1990. Sophie also visited Canada in 2023.
This news comes as Prince Harry is believed to be working on launching a 'new charity'
Meghan Markle’s 18 carat gold diamond necklace shines
Meghan Markle's love for Prince Harry in question after Duchess chose to remain silent amid controversy
Prince Harry receives support from UK charity after African charity heartbreak
Prince Andrew’s Epstein scandal threatens to expose more royal secrets
Princess Kate set to retaliate after Meghan Markle's new bombshell