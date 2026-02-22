Prince William issues 'ultimatum' to Queen Camilla as monarchy is in 'delicate phase'

King Charles is still on the throne, and constitutionally the authority rests with him

Prince William has issued an 'ultimatum' to his step-mother Queen Camilla as the Prince of Wales believes the monarchy is in a ‘delicate phase’.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the future king has issued the ultimatum to Camilla over her ties with Sarah Ferguson because, the insiders said: "In his mind, the only responsible strategy is total separation from Fergie and Andy – no ambiguity, no half measures.”

The source went on claiming, Prince William sees drawing a hard line as the safest way to insulate the institution from further reputational harm.

The close confidant said, "He believes the monarchy is in a delicate phase and that its long-term stability has to come before individual sentiment. From where he stands, even the appearance of warmth or continued closeness sends the wrong message.”

However, "There is talk in certain circles that he may be stepping outside the boundaries of his current role and overstepping the mark when it comes to basically slapping Camilla with an ultimatum to stay away from Fergie."

"After all, Charles is still on the throne, and constitutionally the authority rests with him. Some feel it is not William's place to be dictating terms so forcefully."

The report says by drawing hard lines about who should or should not be welcomed into the royal fold, William risks giving the impression that he is already exercising the powers of a reigning monarch.

The source added, "There's an unease about the optics of that. While many understand his desire to protect the institution's future, others question whether issuing what sound like ultimatums crosses into overreach. It creates the perception that the crown is effectively his already, even though, formally, it is not."