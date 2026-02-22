Fergie’s spent £13,000 a day since Andrew’s troubles started: Here’s where she fled

Amid accusations of exuberant spending, emails exposing her connection to a convicted sex offender and financier, its been revealed that the ex-Duchess of York ran away to Zurich, Switzerland the very second Christmas was over.

The place she opted for costs a whopping £13,000-a-day and is called Paracelsus Recovery Clinic.

Fergie’s presence in this extravagant clinic in question has been revealed by a well placed source and they just spoke to The Daily Mail.

According to their findings, “Sarah left for Zurich just after Christmas, and stayed until the end of January.”

For those unversed, the only dates the ex-Duchess stayed in Royal Lodge after calls started to emerge is her granddaughter Athena's Christening at St James's Palace on December 12.

Right after that the 66-year-old is said to have rushed to her recovery clinic because “she always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she'll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she's feeling at her most vulnerable.”

The source isn’t the only one whose brought this to light because a friend of the ex-Duchess also told the same outlet, “Sarah has built up a strong relationship with Paracelsus, so it was the obvious place for her to get away from everything.”

This comes right after another pal of the ex-Duchess came forward with insight into her declining mental health.

According to that friend the 66-year-old is fully plunged into the depths of despair and is facing depression head on as well.

In their own words this pal said that there is also an overarching fear that the world is out to ‘get her’ in Fergie’s mind. So “she is very, very down. Some people, including Sarah herself, are worried for her mental health.”

However, one thing they did make clear is that “what she doesn't appear to feel is remorse for what has happened. She just wants this to all go away and allow her to get on with her life. Her head is in the sand.”