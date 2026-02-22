Lawyer of Epstein victims speaks out directly to King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton

The lawyer who represented over 27 victims of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child sex offender has just come forward with a few choice words to King Charles, Prince William and even Kate Middleton given their status as monarch and monarchs-to-be.

The whole thing happened during Gloria Allred’s interview with the BBC and included a plea. One that requests they come forward to the authorities about any information that may be relevant to the case that’s overwhelmed public interest in the last couple of years. But specifically since the Department of Justice released the files exposing the links of many a A-listers like Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and others.

In her own words her plea reads as follows, “I would respectfully request that they speak out about what Andrew may have told them.”

Reason being “the best way to support the victims is for them to do interviews with the police if they are requested to do so.”

However, before concluding she also offered alternatives and added, “or they could volunteer to do so and just say what they know and answer any questions.”