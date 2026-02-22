King Charles hands all of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s records and files to Police: Report

Never before in the history of a monarchy has a decision such as this been made, and yet King Charles, the King of England has been forced into a move that involves handing the police, full access to any and all files, as well as records pertaining to Andrew, dating back to all his past visits to Buckingham Palace.

For those unversed with the full extent of such a move, it has come to resolve fears pertaining to a staff “cover up” threat that the monarch has found himself in.

The news has been shared by The Observer and according to their findings officers directly connected to the investigation will be able to access all files involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, especially those from back when he served as Trade Envoy to the UK.

Not only is a removal from the line of Succession also a consideration at this point, but on his 66th birthday no less, Andrew faced a police probe, and spent over 11 hours at Aylsham police station being questioned.

This follows directly with the claim King Charles has made involving his promised cooperation to the Thames Valley police department. It reads, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation."

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."