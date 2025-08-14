Meghan Markle fights for Lilibet as Charlotte named for key honour

Meghan Markle is seemingly putting her foot down over a major decision which is likely to cause a major rift between the Waleses and the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their senior royal positions in 2020 but the couple have admitted that they have left the choice open for their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to pursue their royal roles if they wish to in the future.

There is also an ongoing peace talk between Montecito and Buckingham Palace, which could pave a way for the Sussex children in the royal fold. Although, Meghan, who is particular about the birthright of her children, was left furious when she discovered her daughter will be left out from a major honour.

The Wales children, including Princess Charlotte, would have access to the royal treasury with precious heirlooms. However, there is one heirloom, which is not the royal property but belongs to the family of the children’s late grandmother, Princess Diana.

The Spencer Tiara is a treasured family heirloom owned privately by Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. It is now a part of the Crown Jewels or the royal collection but the Spencer family “remains the ultimate custodians of the tiara”.

Meghan is “raging” over the fact that 10-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is eyed to inherit the heirloom.

"The fact is, the Spencer family. As the 9th Earl Spencer, Charles, 58, is responsible for its safekeeping and decisions regarding its use.

“Given Princess Charlotte’s prominent place within the royal family and her public role as Diana’s granddaughter, many view her as the natural choice for the tiara's future appearances,” a source revealed.

“There is virtually no way it will end up in Lilibet's hands, and Meghan is seeing this as yet another snub to her and her kids,” the insider told RadarOnline.

Jewellery expert Maxwell Stone explained that that “no official valuation exists” but the tiara is “worth around £535,000”.

He noted that Charlotte “embodies her grandmother's legacy in a very public way, making the Spencer Tiara a fitting and symbolic choice for future events – particularly a wedding”.

The expert previously shared that Princess Lilibet “shares the same lineage, her ties to the royal institution are more distant”.

The situation is bound to get tricky in the future since Prince Harry maintains good relationship with the Spencers despite his rift with the royals. It remains to be seen if this would turn into a new unfortunate clash between the Wales princess and the Sussex princess.