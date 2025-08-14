King Charles forced to make change in annual tradition after announcement

King Charles office had to make crucial changes in the royal family’s annual plans after a key warning was issued for the beloved royal castle.

The royal family gathers every year during their summer break in Scotland at the favourite Balmoral Castle to unwind and regroup. Some senior members of the family also use this as an opportunity to discuss further plans in a candid setting.

However, the plans were postponed due to a urgent update.

Palace was forced to shut shown after a severe storm was going to hit in very near proximity, which would have been a hazard for the anyone travelling to Balmoral. An announcement was issued on Tuesday which stated that the Balmoral Castle, “including the grounds, gardens, and exhibitions” were closed to the public.

Now that the storm warning has passed, the holiday would have to wait a few more days as the royals are meant to mark an important event on the royal calendar.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that King Charles will deliver an audio message on the morning of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic occasion. He, along with Queen Camilla, would remain in England to attend a service.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are expected to travel to Edinburgh to represent the King. And the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will join the congregation at the Far East Prisoners of War VJ Day 80th Anniversary Service at Norwich Cathedral and then attend the service in Suffolk.

A Palace statement also said the Royal Family’s 80th anniversary VJ Day events will conclude with a reception for veterans this autumn at Windsor Castle.

It is anticipated that the royal family would continue with their postponed break following the service.