King Charles shares how cancer changed his reign

King Charles III has returned to the public eye with a sense of strength and calm, delivering a heartfelt message about the illness that has defined much of his past year.

At 76, the monarch chose a deeply symbolic moment to speak an emotional gathering at Buckingham Palace with representatives from cancer charities and support organisations.

In a rare display of candour, the King reflected on his journey, saying: “For me, cancer has been an experience that clearly shows the best of humanity.”

He explained that his aim has been to shine a light not only on the challenges and pain of the disease, but also on the hope, compassion, and shared humanity that can emerge from it.

The monarch spoke with striking honesty about the realities of cancer, acknowledging the fear and uncertainty it brings.

“Every diagnosis, every new case will be an overwhelming and sometimes frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones,” he said.

Yet King Charles was equally determined to highlight the courage and kindness that can emerge in the face of such adversity.

“The darkest moments of the illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion,” he added, offering heartfelt thanks to the organisations present for their unwavering support of patients and their families.

His diagnosis, made public in February last year following prostate surgery, has not kept him from fulfilling the majority of his official engagements, underscoring his steadfast commitment to the Crown.

There have, however, been challenging moments. Only weeks ago, the King was forced to pause his schedule for two days due to treatment side effects, spending a brief period under hospital observation.

Yet, true to form, he quickly bounced back resuming his duties and even travelling to Rome shortly after to meet Pope Francis.

Reflecting on his journey, Charles said the experience has brought him closer to the “extraordinary work” of doctors, volunteers, and cancer charities, deepening his resolve to champion awareness and highlight the life saving importance of early diagnosis.

This week’s meeting at Buckingham Palace was not only a formal engagement, but also a profoundly personal moment for the monarch.