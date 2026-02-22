Prince William receives first heartbreaking news after Andrew arrest

Andrew had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police.

Prince William has reacted to the sad news with a heartbreaking statement, his first since the arrest of his disgraced uncle former Duke of York Andrew.

The Prince of Wales released the statement on his social media handles on Sunday.

The future king paid touching tribute to TikToker army medic following her death aged 25.

Corporal Lucy Wilde was reportedly found dead at her barracks in Warminster, Wiltshire, earlier this month.

Prince William, the colonel of the Welsh Guards, was struck by the "warmth and compassion" of Cpl Wilde, of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, when the Prince of Wales met her in 2024.

Prince William said, “It was with immense sadness that I learned of Cpl Lucy Wilde’s death. I remember our meeting during her time with the Welsh Guards, where her warmth and compassion were unmistakable.”

He further said, “She served with courage and distinction as a medic and sought always to help others. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

This is Prince William's first statement since King Charles younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police.