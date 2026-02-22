Why Prince Harry really wants to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton?

"If Harry and Meghan's Netflix partnership were to collapse entirely, it would be a huge shock for them"

A royal expert has disclosed the truth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mission to reconcile with King Charles and other senior royals.

Speaking to the OK!, the royal expert revealed that Prince Harry’s outcast's push for reconciliation may be driven less by emotion than by cold commercial reality.

The expert said they are convinced commercial pressure is now shaping the Duke's approach to a reunion with the royals.

"If Harry and Meghan's Netflix partnership were to collapse entirely, it would be a huge shock for them. Up to now, stepping away from royal duties has largely worked in their favor, but once you start monetizing family access, there's a real risk of diminishing returns if the payoff isn't maximized."

The insiders said the California-based royal couple have already ‘monetized’ much of their personal story, and there isn't a limitless supply of revelations left.

"If the content stops grabbing attention and audiences begin to drift away, platforms like Netflix won't hesitate to move on, titles or no titles. But a reunion would create a whole new stream of content."

Another royal source said, "Rebuilding ties with his family isn't just personal for Harry – it's directly tied to their commercial appeal, which is very cynical.”

Harry and Meghan's Netflix value has always been rooted in perceived access to the Royal Family, and without that, the “proposition weakens considerably”.

The close confidant said, “This reunion drive has nothing to do with cosy reunions. It's about maintaining relevance and preserving credibility in an industry that quickly loses interest."