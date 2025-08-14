King Charles suffers huge blow over shocking decision

King Charles has suffered a huge setback as his portrait in tens of thousands of public buildings has been branded expensive and unpopular, according to a new report.
The Cabinet Office programme, launched around the time of the Coronation, aimed to provide framed images of the King in naval uniform to community venues across the UK.
Legislators hoped the monarch would be a unifying national symbol, visible in places such as churches and council offices.
Oliver Dowden, the then-deputy Prime Minister, said at the time that the portraits would be “a reminder of the example set by our ultimate public servant.”
However, figures obtained by the Guardian reveals that just 20,000 organisations, 31 per cent of those eligible, accepted the free portrait, at a total cost of more than £2.7million.
As per the outlet, more than 46,000 turned down the offer, resulting in a 69 per cent rejection rate. The report claims that hospitals showed little interest, with only three per cent displaying the portrait, and just seven per cent of universities taking part.
Around a quarter of Church of England parishes agreed to hang it, despite the King being their Supreme Governor.
Menawhile, local councils were far more receptive, with 73 per cent accepting the portrait, and every single one of the country’s 23 coastguard organisations taking one.
On the other hand, the supporters argue that royal portraits are a long-standing tradition in the UK and can help foster a sense of national identity, particularly in public spaces. They also point out that the portraits were offered at no cost to the institutions, with the Government covering the expense as part of wider coronation celebrations.
Royal fans and public bodies have also praised the initiative for adding a ceremonial touch to the iconic buildings.
Prince George's parents take different approaches to preparing him for royal life
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have also joined their daughter in Australia
Meghan Markle’s 26 Aquazzura pairs and the designer labels she can’t live without
King Charles III speaks about his cancer journey in emotional meeting
Duchess Sophie to follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps with Canada visit
The Duchess of Sussex has been dropping hints about her new closeness to the Kardashian-Jenner clan