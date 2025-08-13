Prince Harry accuses William, Kate of ruining iconic moment

Prince Harry accuses William and Kate of ruining iconic moment

Prince Harry and criticism have gone hand-in-hand since the Duke stepped down as a senior working royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex sparked outrage with some of his unexpected moves, one of the most notable being the Nazi costume he wore to a party in his 20s.

King Charles III's youngest son has been open about regretting his decision to wear the costume, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life" in his Netflix docuseries and memoir "Spare".

The father-of-two has also spoken about learning from the experience and addressing unconscious bias.

Writing in his 2023 memoir, Harry shared details of infamous moment in 2005 when he attended a 'Native and Colonial'–themed costume party that erupted into global controversy because he wore a Nazi uniform with a swastika armband.

According to his account, William and Kate told him to go with the Nazi costume,

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry wrote, saying he brought the costume home and tried it on. "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Harry opened up about the regrettable moment during the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan docu-series on Netflix, saying he "felt so ashamed afterwards".

"All I wanted to do was make it right," he explained.

The Duke added that he "could have just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again."

He said following the event: "I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor."