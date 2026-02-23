Moment Prince William 'broke down' and 'apologised' to Kate Middleton

Prince William reportedly once broke down and apologisde to Kate Middleton after their brief breakup in 2004.

The Prince of Wales took a step back from his romance with Catherine back in the days when he realised the burden of his Royal responsibilities, reveals author Russell Myers in his new book about the couple, titled William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story,

The author reveals William had a "sudden change in attitude" towards his relationship with Kate. "He was thinking about going to Sandhurst, joining the army, maybe some traveling and what that would lead to," Myers explained. "It certainly gave his head a wobble, wondering how much time he would have to dedicate to that and what that would mean for other things in his life, such as a serious relationship."

According to Myers: "[I]t wasn't clear that Catherine would remain a priority for William after university. He was still just 22, and friends suggested he was afraid both of losing his independence so young, and of the mounting media speculation about a possible engagement."

[H]e was torn about whether he wanted to continue his relationship with Catherine. On the one hand he missed her, and on the other the attention from the media had left him so incensed."

Later in Spring, William then allegedly "broke down and apologized" to future wife, Catherine.