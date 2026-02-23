Andrew Mountbatten Windsor blunders are result of 'conspiracy of silence'

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's defamation is the result of years of silence from King Charles and the Royal Family, it is revealed.

His Majesty, who has now pledged complete support towards authorities over his brother's alleged public misconduct, is questioned over his conscnient in the past.

Royal Protection Command, Dai Davies, says there is a “conspiracy of silence” around the ex Prince, Andrew, while speaking to host Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News.

Davies said: “They will have to decide with their conscience and their moral compass, what they did or didn’t see. It beggars belief to my mind that for 15, 20, whatever years we’re now looking at, nobody: police officers, private secretaries, those accompanying, diplomats… To me, I would summarise it by saying it’s a conspiracy of silence by some people. It must be.”

: “Common sense says somebody must have seen aspects or behaviour.

“I would have thought, visiting the various properties Epstein had not once, not twice, but numerous times, that no-one could have seen anything untoward.

“And that’s the point I’m making. But it needs investigating. To allege these things is one thing, to prove it is another, as you well know.”

This comes as barrister arrister Steven Barrett said on TalkTV: “I think it’s a massive distraction. I think the entire thing has been manufactured to detract attention from Peter Mandelson, the prime minister who needs to resign, and Gordon Brown’s own actions in bringing Peter Mandelson back into cabinet.

“Andrew’s charged with effectively an economic crime, that’s what’s going on," he noted.