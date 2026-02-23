Activists put Andrew's iconic arrest photo in the Louvre Museum as a protest over Epstein links

An iconic photo in a revered museum is how an activist group chose to protest after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday.



Everyone hates Elon; an anti-billionaire group put his snap of arrest in a gold-like frame and put it up at the museum while the caption below read, "He's Sweating Now - 2026."

The viral image showed the ex-prince slumping back in the car after exiting Norfolk police station, where he spent 11 hours, instantly becoming viral.

The group states – through the protest stunt – they wanted to send a message to Andrew.

"We thought we'd show the former Prince Andrew how the world will remember him by putting up this iconic arrest photo at the Louvre," the spokesman says, adding, "Let's hope this is just the start." Justice for all Epstein survivors."

The staff at the Louvre removed the frame, according to GB News, after 15 minutes. In this time, several people around took photos and recorded videos of the photo and caption.

Last Thursday, Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew for suspicion over misuse of Britain's trade envoy office, where he served for a decade.