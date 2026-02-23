Andrew portrait makes unexpected debut at Louvre Museum over Epstein protest
Andrew might not expect such a kind of protest over fallout from his arrest to continue unabated
An iconic photo in a revered museum is how an activist group chose to protest after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday.
Everyone hates Elon; an anti-billionaire group put his snap of arrest in a gold-like frame and put it up at the museum while the caption below read, "He's Sweating Now - 2026."
The viral image showed the ex-prince slumping back in the car after exiting Norfolk police station, where he spent 11 hours, instantly becoming viral.
The group states – through the protest stunt – they wanted to send a message to Andrew.
"We thought we'd show the former Prince Andrew how the world will remember him by putting up this iconic arrest photo at the Louvre," the spokesman says, adding, "Let's hope this is just the start." Justice for all Epstein survivors."
The staff at the Louvre removed the frame, according to GB News, after 15 minutes. In this time, several people around took photos and recorded videos of the photo and caption.
Last Thursday, Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew for suspicion over misuse of Britain's trade envoy office, where he served for a decade.
-
Kate Middleton makes glitzy return to BAFTAs after cancer diagnosis
-
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive strong warning after Andrew arrest: 'Zero tolerance'
-
Prince William receives first heartbreaking news after Andrew arrest
-
Why Prince Harry really wants to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton?
-
Prince William issues 'ultimatum' to Queen Camilla as monarchy is in 'delicate phase'
-
King Charles hands all of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s records and files to Police: Report
-
Fergie’s spent £13,000 a day since Andrew’s troubles started: Here’s where she fled
-
Lawyer of Epstein victims speaks out directly to King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton