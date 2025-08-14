Meghan Markle receives warning from King Charles chef after Netflix update

Meghan Markle will be returning for a second season of her Netflix show, With love, Meghan, later this month, following the renewal of her contract with the streaming giant.

While it appears that things are going well for the Duchess of Sussex, but there is a major setback hidden in the fine print of the deal, which was point out by a celebrity chef who has previously worked for King Charles.

Previously a $100 million (£74 million) deal signed for a period of five-year, the Sussexes’ latest agreement has been labelled a downgrade with a “pay per show” arrangement.

“I think Netflix will get to a point where they won’t know what to do with her anymore and she might end up in an office job at Netflix headquarters,” chef Jameson Stocks told Express.co.uk.

The celebrity chef, who has prior experience of cooking shows, shared that Meghan’s interest in food and lifestyle could become a limitation which would eventually tire out Netflix.

“She won’t stray from cooking, and Netflix along with other investors have invested heavily in her and her lifestyle brand [As Ever],” he explained. “Netflix’s recent temporary contract extension, which is paid per show, suggests they’re starting to pull back and are less committed to her brand than they were a few years ago.”

Taking a note of the past lukewarm projects from the Sussexes which did not gain the numbers which the couple’s first controversial docuseries had gotten, Jameson believes that this might be the company’s last attempt to gain something from the deal.

“It seems to me that Netflix is placing a few more bets now, hoping to recover some of the money they’ve lost,” he explained. “Netflix are a powerhouse, they can take the hit financially.”