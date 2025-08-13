Inside Meghan's new trailer: Star guests, surprises and 'Lobster' confession about Harry

With Love, Meghan's second series, will launch on August, 26.

With the announcement, Meghan offered glimpses of the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming guests.

From Chrissy Teigen to Tan France, and from Meghan's pilates instructor Heather Dorak to other well-known personalities, the new season of her lifestyle program promises a mix of celebrities and close friends.

Here's Meghan's very special guest list, which includes close friends, celebrity chefs, and influencers:

1.Chrissy Teigen -Television personality. 2. Tan France-Fashion expert.

3.José Andrés-Humanitarian chef. 4. David Chang-restaurateur.

5.Samin Nosrat-Food writer. 6. Christina Tosi-Pastry chef.

7.Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth. 8. Jay Shetty-Motivational speaker.

9.Radhi Devlukia-Advocate.

Close friends:

10.Heather Dorak-Pilates instructor. 11. Daniel Martin-Make up artist.

12. Jamie Kern Lima-Entrepreneur.

However, royal fans have noticed a few major absences form the trailer of Meghan Markle's next venture.

For context, the trailer for the anticipated second series dropped on Tuesday.

What has disappointed fans is the absence of Prince Harry and the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet.

It is believed that Harry may be avoiding overshadowing Meghan as he is reportedly busy working on himself busy in the e working on launching a 'new charity.'

Interestingly, Harry made a brief appearance in the final episode of With Love, Meghan season one; however, their children did not feature in the show's first series.

This comes alongside Meghan's lighthearted confession about her husband in the new trailer. Speaking to celebrity chef José Andrés, Meghan revealed: Harry does not like lobster.'

The chef then cheekily replied :'And you married him?' prompting Meghan to laugh.

For context, With Love, Meghan, season one was released in March but failed to make it into the top 300 most-watched shows in the first six months of 2025.