Buckingham Palace excites fans with latest update on Princess Anne

King Charles III's office has shared heartwarming pictures of Princess Anne with an epic tribute to the busiest royal.

The Princess Royal's milestone 75th birthday is being celebrated in style to honour the royal for her family life, equestrian accomplishments and packed schedule.

The royal family released breathtaking details about the monarch's only sister in their latest Instagram post on Wednesday, August 13.

Although Princess Anne won't turn 75 until Friday, August 15. She is being celebrated a few days early to avoid a crossover with the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

The Palace wrote: "Did you know? The Princess Royal edition!"

It continued: "Swipe across for fun facts about Her Royal Highness as we mark her 75th Birthday this week - more on royal.uk!"

On August 11, the royal family's official Instagram account also issued a carousel featuring fun facts about Princess Anne along with photos from throughout her life.

The montage opened with a glamorous portrait of Princess Anne, released for her 70th birthday in 2020, and rolled to show pictures accompanied by facts about her.