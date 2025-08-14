King Charles makes important announcement about Duchess Sophie

King Charles III's office has confirmed that the Duchess Sophie will will leave the UK after spending unforgettable moments with the royal family at the late Queen Elizabeth's beloved palace in Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace has shared that the Duchess of Edinburgh will be visiting Canada, where King Charles is head of state, on special mission next month.

The 60-year-old royal to visit Alberta on September 4, where she will attend engagements including a stop at Spruce Meadows.

The show jumping venue announced in April that the Duchess had become its patron. The Duchess holds several equestrian roles, including Royal Vice President of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and President of the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials.

Spruce Meadows President and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott praised Sophie as a wonderful example of grace, leadership, and dedication.

"My family and I, together with all the people who make up Spruce Meadows, are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness has taken on Spruce Meadows as a Royal Patronage," said Linda.

"The Royal patronage is a true gift, as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary and look ahead to a meaningful future, continuing our expansion into a full-scale Sports and Entertainment District for all to enjoy," the CEO added.

The late Queen Elizabeth II also visited Spruce Meadows in 1990 to inaugurate an event in her name.