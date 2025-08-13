Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome Kendall Jenner as new neighbour

Kendall's sister Khloe Kardahsian and mom Kris Jenner recently thanked Meghan for her gifts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new famous face living nearby, and the Duchess has been dropping some hints about it recently.

Kendall Jenner has quietly bought a $23 million mansion in Montecito, just a short drive from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s own home, according to reports.

The sprawling six-acre property boasts a 15,000-square-foot main house, professional-grade horse stables, and sweeping Pacific Ocean views. It also has a star-studded history, previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, and Tinder co-founder Sean Rad.

Over the weekend, Meghan’s luxury brand As Ever landed in the hands of the Kardashian-Jenners. Khloé Kardashian shared snaps from Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday party that showed off a deluxe hamper likely gifted by Meghan. It included bottles of her vintage wine, her signature jam, and fresh vegetables.

Meghan even posted a screenshot of the hamper from Khloé’s Instagram, which featured three white hearts and the message: “Hey hey all my girls with a K,” along with a kissing face emoji.

The following day, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner publicly thanked the former Suits actress on Instagram for sending an As Ever Napa Valley Rosé gift package, tagging both Meghan and her brand.

As Ever reposted Kris’s story, sealing the friendly exchange between Montecito’s newest celebrity neighbours.