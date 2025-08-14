Prince William, Harry's year long feud: Key royal's role explained

The ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry has sparked concern among royal fans, with many hoping for a reunion between the brothers.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, Princess Diana would have played a crucial role in healing the wounds between her sons. Morton believes that Diana's presence would have prevented the rift from growing so wide.

Morton shared his insights with People magazine, saying, "Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King."

He added, "There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way."

The brothers' relationship began to unravel in 2020 when Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to California.

The rift further deepened after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, which criticised the royal family. Harry himself acknowledged the divide, saying, "Some members of my family will never forgive me."

Despite the challenges, Harry has expressed his desire to reconcile with his family. A recent meeting between senior aides to Harry and King Charles sparked hopes of a potential truce.

However, William's representatives were not invited to the meeting, and sources claim that Harry's calls and messages to William have gone unanswered. Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, noted, "They both deeply believe that they're fighting for profound points of principle."

Despite their differences, both princes continue to honour their mother's legacy through their philanthropic work. William's initiative Homewards aims to end homelessness, while Harry's Sentebale supports young people affected by HIV/AIDS.

A source close to the royal household expressed sadness over the brothers' estrangement, saying, "This is the sadness of it — they aren't supporting each other like they should be. That's what any mother would want — that they are there for each other."