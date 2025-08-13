Piers Morgan mocks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix deal

Piers Morgan is back to rain on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s parade.

The journalist and broadcaster took to social media to mock the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix deal, which was announced on Monday, August 11.

Morgan, 60, reposted a quip from Have I Got News For You on X, which read: “Netflix have signed a new deal that gives them ‘first refusal’ on Harry and Meghan’s show ideas, frustrating rival streamers who wanted to have the rights to say no first.”

His post came just a day after news broke that the Sussexes had signed a fresh multi-year agreement with the streaming giant.

Sky News reports the couple are “absolutely over the moon” about the deal, even if it’s understood to be worth less than their previous contract.

Meghan said in a statement that she and Harry are “proud” and “inspired” to extend their “creative partnership” with Netflix. The new “first look” arrangement means Netflix will get priority on their projects before any other platform.

Under the agreement, Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan will return for a second season later this month, followed by a Christmas special in December.

They’re also producing Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within — a documentary about orphaned children in Uganda living with the legacy of the HIV/Aids crisis — and developing other projects, including a romantic drama based on Meet Me At The Lake.