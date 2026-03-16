Harry, Meghan Markle get the spotlight over decision regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Best known for wearing their heart on their sleeve, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opted instead for silence on any and all matters pertaining to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

This decision has surprisingly had a big effect on worldview and PR expert Lynn Carratt believes this may have been the best decision possible because of the media frenzy surrounding all this.

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The expert from E20 Communications, spoke to GB News while delivering this verdict and claims the Sussexes are ‘navigating a minefield’ by way of their decision.

What is pertinent to mention is that mention of Andrew came about during the couple’s humanitarian trip to Jordan alongside the WHO, but during their conversation with Channel 4 News they declined to comment.

In the eyes of Ms Carratt, “by choosing silence on the Andrew situation, Harry and Meghan are navigating a minefield.”

Especially since “their own experiences with intense media scrutiny make commentary a risky business; one offhand remark could be sensationalised or politicised.”

Not to mention, with even Andrew’s place in the line of Succession being in trouble, he feels “silence here is a deliberate, strategic choice, allowing them to maintain distance while avoiding unnecessary conflict.”

Furthermore, “from a PR perspective, it’s arguably the smartest move” she also said. Because by way of this, “they avoid fueling controversy, and instead allow the conversation to remain centred on constitutional and familial matters rather than personal opinion.”

As most of the world knows, “sometimes, saying nothing is the most powerful statement,” and that is what the expert concluded by saying.