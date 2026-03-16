Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friend comes out with update on his relationship with King Charles

The relationship that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has with King Charles is said to be strained for a while now but, finally after months of speculation a friend and associate of the ex-Duke has finally gotten honest.

This friend has spoken to Hello! and their admission exposes the sheer extent of breakdown currently at play.

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“You don't have to be a rocket scientist to work that out,” the friend began by saying. “A lot of people got badly hurt by a person whom [Andrew] should never have associated himself with, under any circumstances.”

But that is only ‘one part’ the source explained. “The other part is how and what has happened [between Andrew and the King].” After all “would you treat your brother like this in the circumstances?” the insider asked. “They are people, just like us” after all.

What’s pertinent to mention is that rumors of the downward decline were even exposed during a statement that the King himself released following Andrew’s move from Royal Lodge, in Windsor, to a cottage on the Sandringham Estate.

It reads, “these censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”